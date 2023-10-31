DeJounte Murray Fuels Hawks Comeback Win With 41 Against Timberwolves

The Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves was a tale of two games in one. In the first half, the Timberwolves appeared unstoppable. Led by Atlanta native Anthony Edwards, the visiting team shot over 60% from three-point range and built a 21-point lead.

However, the Hawks would fight back in the third quarter behind DeJounte Murray’s hot hand. Murray scored 30 points in the second half, nearly outscoring the entire Timberwolves team.

Although Trae Young continued to struggle from the field (9-22), he was the second leading scorer with 24 points. The Hawks would win 127-113 to even their season record at 2-2.

Following the game, Murray spoke about his hot streak and scoring 41 points in the game.

“I’ve always been a rhythm player,” Murray said. “Being from Seattle, when we start dribbling, there is a certain rhythm we get. I’m somebody that if I miss a shot, I’m telling myself to make the next shot. It doesn’t matter. I work too hard in the summers and even in the season. I’m always in a gym working on my shot, my balance, my strength. And this is a confidence thing. So I just be in the moment and I want to win games.”

The Hawks will face-off against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

