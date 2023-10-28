New Head of Rainbow PUSH Coalition speaking at Opportunity Lives Here

The Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III, the new president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, will deliver the keynote address at the Opportunity Lives Here Symposium in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday, November 1, hosted by State Senator Darius Brown.

Senator Brown has organized the Opportunity LIVES Here Symposium to bring together national leaders renowned for their achievements in lifting communities out of stagnation and into promising futures to lead discussions on the goals, strategies and resources of this initiative.



It’s the mid-Atlantic’s regional hub for rail, logistics, technology and manufacturing. It also features the Port of Wilmington, the New Castle Airport and three interstate highways. This is the place where opportunity lives, and your business should call it home.

Real estate developers and commercial real estate firms, business investors and associations, entrepreneurs, hospitality and entertainment management firms, banks and insurance companies, and others looking for a strategic investment in a region structured to flourish are encouraged to attend.

Additional featured speakers include Rick Wade, Senior Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Ayodele Okeowo, CHIPS Program at the U.S. Department of Commerce, Collin O’Mara, President & CEO of the National Wildlife Federation and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Inc. “Building Black Wealth” tour.

