Delta Flight Attendant Celebrates First Time Working With All-Black Crew

A Delta flight attendant captured the “amazing” moment when she worked with an all-Black flight crew for the first time.

Felicia Kaye said she was preparing to fly from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Kansas City earlier this month when the momentous occasion occurred.

Kaye recalled the moment she reported to her gate and realized she was experiencing something she hadn’t seen before. She shared a photo on Facebook of the all-Black flight crew.

“We’ve had an African-American crew, but we just hadn’t all experienced having the pilots as well and having the entire crew be African-American,” Kaye wrote on social media. “It made me feel amazing. It made all of us feel amazing, and we felt that we wanted to capture that.”

The flight attendant, who’s worked for Delta for five years, noted that she’s worked with a diverse crew before, but not one where both the first officer and captain were Black.

Though this isn’t the first time an all-Black crew has operated a Delta flight, Kaye said she’s excited to see it happening more often.

“The company is so progressive. Delta is so diverse, and it just really, really made me feel Delta proud,” she said.

