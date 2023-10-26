Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Sues Conservative Group For Intimidating Voters, Federal Trial Begins

Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight organization filed a lawsuit claiming that a conservative organization intimidated voters. According to court documents, Fair Fight says that Texas-based True the Vote came to Georgia to intimidate voters during the 2020 election.

The organization announced it was challenging the eligibility of more than 364,000 Georgia voters.

The suit says True the Vote intimidated voters by recruiting volunteers to monitor ballots cast at the polls and offering up to $1 million to pay the legal expenses of anyone who has to go to court to challenge voters’ eligibility.

U.S. Judge Steve Jones in Gainesville will hear the arguments and decide if True the Vote violated a section of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that prohibits voter intimidation.

Fair Fight is asking the judge to bar True the Vote from operating in Georgia and initiating any challenges in the future.

True the Vote argues that Georgia law allows citizens to question the voting eligibility of their neighbors. Attorneys for the group plan to call Abrams and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to stand to testify. Fair Fight will call True the Vote’s founder Catherine Engelbrecht to the stand.

Voter fraud was viewed as a major issue for conservatives during the 2020 election. Misinformation pushed by prominent Republican officials, including Donald Trump, is one of the key issues in the Fulton County RICO case led by Fani Willis.

However, an AP review discovered less that 470 instances of voter fraud nationally, a low number considering that millions of votes were at stake.

The outcome of the trial could impact future eligibility challenges. If the judge rules with True the Vote, similar groups could be inspired to request mass voter challenges. If the judge rules in favor of Fair Fight, there likely will not be as many incidents in key elections in 2024.

