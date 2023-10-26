National News

Man Arrested After Shooting At Black Neighbor, Yelling Racial Slurs: Feds

  • Black Information Network

A 73-year-old Georgia man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at his Black neighbor while yelling racial slurs, WGXA reports.

Mark Wheeler, 73, is facing federal hate crime and firearm charges after he shot a .22 caliber revolver at this neighbor in Loganville, the Justice Department said. Authorities believe the shooting was racially motivated.

According to his indictment, Wheeler violated the Fair Housing Act, which bans force to intimidate or interfere with housing rights based on race. Wheeler is also accused of unlawful firearm use while committing a civil rights violation.

Wheeler could face a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the two charges. A judge will later determine his sentence.

FBI’s Atlanta Field Office investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Officials condemned the racial-motivated shooting as illegal discrimination, which they said won’t be tolerated.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web