Lt. Gov. Burt Jones Wants To Give Georgia Teachers $10,000 To Carry Guns At School

Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones believes that arming teachers at schools in Georgia can help safety. On Oct. 25, Jones spoke at Austin Road Elementary School and said that he wanted state officials to increase funds for school safety.

He suggested that teachers and other non-officers are paid $10,000 for firearms training, and to give an annual stipend to teachers who have certificates for firearms training.

Jones also called for the increase in standards for safety plans and funding for more resource officers.

However, the idea comes years after the state passed a law in 2014 that allows teachers to carry weapons if local school boards approve.

His recommendations also comes several months after the Georgia legislature passed HB 147 which requires Georgia schools to conduct alert drills annually. However, the bill does not give parents the option for their child to opt out.

The bill included training school administrators, teachers, and support staff on school violence prevention, school security, school threat assessment, and mental health awareness; evaluating and refining school security measures; and updating and exercising school emergency preparedness plans.

In 2022, Cobb County officials passed a law that allows employees who are not teachers to carry weapons on school grounds. And employees who choose to carry weapon must be trained in gun safety before being authorized.

But the plan to arm teachers has remained controversial. While some believe that it could help to lower the chances of shootings at schools, opponents believe that it could lead to more violence.

The National Association of Secondary School Principals and the National Association of Elementary School Principals, have said only police officers should carry guns on school grounds.

