Brandy Announces First Holiday Album And New Movie

GRAMMY Award winning R&B icon Brandy announces her first holiday album, Christmas with Brandy due November 10. The project is the superstar’s first since 2020’s critically acclaimed B7. Christmas with Brandy sees the genre-defining vocalist delivering classic covers and original holiday material that’s sure to be listened to for years to come.

Brandy will be showing off her Christmas spirit in spades starring in the Netflix original film “Best Christmas Ever” debuting November 16.

Beloved for vocal prowess and emotional delivery, Brandy uses her unique voice to bring a selection of festive classics to life. The influence of Motown is palpable on songs like “Someday At Christmas,” originally sung by Stevie Wonder. Brandy makes this song, and all other covers, her own with her signature vocal runs, which manage to be grounded and steady, yet mellifluous and free-flowing.

In Brandy’s capable hands, songs like “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls” transform into deep, soulful grooves that will move audiences who have been waiting for a contemporary, fresh take on the classics. Elsewhere, Brandy delivers stunning originals that explore the festive season from all angles — from the loved-up “Christmas Party For Two,” which finds her singing “help me undress, oh yes, I’ll be your present just give me your presence,” to the holiday breakup anthem “Feels Different.”

Other highlights include “Christmas Gift,” which finds Brandy having a rollicking good time with her daughter Sy’Rai. The musical knowledge and emotional intelligence that Brandy has acquired in her decades-long career are very much apparent in her latest musical effort. Christmas with Brandy is a beautiful journey through the ups, downs, and surprising twists that accompany the holiday season.

