Jeezy Breaks Silence On Divorce From Jeannie Mai

Atlanta rapper Jeezy has shared thoughts on filing for divorce from TV host Jeannie Mai.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” Jeezy said in a statement. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart. Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.”

According to a filing at Fulton County Superior Court, Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkings, is seeking joint custody of their child. The two have separated and have prenuptial agreements.

Jeezy and Mai, former TV host of the “The Real,” married in April 2021 during an intimate backyard ceremony at their home in Atlanta. In 2022, they welcomed a baby girl.

In May 2023, the two were spotted on a vacation in Vietnam as they celebrated their second anniversary.

Mai shared her thoughts on the divorce during an interview on “Sherri.”

“I can definitely tell you that, I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without her.” Mai said, speaking of their child. “I’m able to look at her and I can say, ‘What would I advise you? If you were in my shoes?’ And it changes everything. So I’m so thankful to be a mom and I’m thankful to have her.”

