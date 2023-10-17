1 Student Dead In Jackson State University Shooting

Photo: Getty Images

A shooting at Jackson State University left one student dead.

On Monday (October 16), classes were suspended at the HBCU after student Jaylen Burns was killed in an on-campus shooting, President Elayne Hayes-Anthony said.

Burns was taken to the hospital and later died after shots were reportedly fired at the University Pointe Apartment Complex on the Valley Street side of campus, according to the president.

Hayes-Anthony said Burns, an industrial technology major, was a leader on campus.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaylen’s family, friends and all those who knew him,” Hayes-Anthony said in the message to students. “He was an ambitious and bright young man, who believed in being of service as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and president of Men of Excellence. We grieve the tragic loss of his life due to this act of violence.”

The university president said counseling services would be available for staff and students at the Latasha Norman Center on campus.

The Jackson Police Department is working with campus police in an investigation of the fatal shooting.