Teen Arrested in Morgan State University Mass Shooting

Photo: Getty Images

A teen has been arrested in connection to the mass shooting that occurred at Morgan State University during homecoming week.

On Friday (October 13), the Baltimore Police Department announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male in Washington D.C., per ABC7. The teen was taken into custody on Thursday (October 12) and was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

The arrest comes after gunfire erupted outside of a Morgan State University homecoming event on October 3. Four students and one other individual ranging from ages 18 to 22 were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives also issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jovan Williams in connection to the shooting.

“BPD has been working tirelessly on the investigation into this incident and are grateful for the many partners that assisted us in identifying and capturing one of our suspects,” Commissioner Richard Worley said. “We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city.”

Williams is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities. Police urge the public to contact 911 immediately if they encounter Williams or have any further information.