Jada Pinkett Smith: Chris Rock Asked Me Out Amid Will Smith Marital Woes

Photo: Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith says Chris Rock was interested in taking her out on a date amid her marital troubles with Will Smith.

In her new memoir “Worthy,” Pinkett Smith said Rock asked her out a few years ago as rumors swirled that she and Will were divorcing.

“I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce,” Jada told People ahead of her book release. “And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’”

“And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’” she continued. “He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’”

“He was appalled,” the actress added. “And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

In a clip from her upcoming NBC News primetime special with Hoda Kotb, Jada also admitted that she and Will are still legally married but have been separated for seven years.

“It was not a divorce on paper,” Hoda clarified in the interview.

“Right,” Jada responded.

“…but it was a divorce,” Hoda added.

“Divorce,” Jada admitted.

The full primetime special is set to air on Friday (October 13) ahead of the October 17 release of Jada’s memoir “Worthy.” In the memoir, Jada also provides a new perspective on the 2022 Oscars incident where Will slapped Rock after he made a joke about her alopecia.

The “Worthy” author wrote that she thought the incident was a “skit” until Will got back in his seat after the slap, according to an excerpt of the book obtained by People.

“It’s not until Will yells from his seat back up at Chris to “keep my wife’s name out your f—in’ mouth,” and then repeats it, that I perceive the gravity of the situation, and that, no, it had not been a skit. Even so, I am unclear on the reason why Will is so upset. We had been living separate lives and were there as family, not as husband and wife. But when I hear Will yell “wife” in the chaos of the moment, an internal shift of Oh s— . . . I am his wife! happens instantly,” Jada writes in the book.