Isley Brothers’ Rudolph Isley Dies at 84

R&B lovers and music fans the world over are mourning the death of an icon. Rudolph Isley an original and founding member of the beloved Isely Brothers died on Wednesday, Oct. 12

Isley wass one of the members of the Isley Brothers, a famous American musical group known for their contributions to R&B, soul, and rock music.

Born on April 1, 1939, hew was one of the founding members of the group. The Isley Brothers have had a long and successful career in the music industry, with numerous hit songs, including “Shout,” “Twist and Shout,” “It’s Your Thing,” and “This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You).” Their music has left a lasting impact on the world of popular music.