Former Atlanta Falcons Player Deported From Mexico, Arrested In Connection With Mother’s Death

Former NFL player, Sergio Brown, was deported from Mexico and arrested in the connection of his mother’s death. Brown’s mother was found dead in a creek behind her come in Chicago in September.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Brown’s mother Myrtle Brown, 73, died from injuries from an assault and ruled her death a homicide.

Authorities say Brown fled to Mexico following the death of his mother. He continued to post on social media, stating that he did not know anything about his mother’s passing. Brown was also shown partying on the beach and at bars in Mexico.

Officials in the country knew of his location in September, but decided to wait to arrest him.

On Oct. 10, police officers in Mexico arrested Brown who became agitated during the proceedings. While being extradited, the captain threatened to remove Brown while he was on a flight from Mexico City to Tijuana.

He was deported to the U.S. and taken into custody near San Diego.

Brown was a standout player at Notre Dame before signing with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010. In 2016, he played for the Atlanta Falcons on the practice team for one week. Overall, he played seven seasons in the NFL, signing with teams such as Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

