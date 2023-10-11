Jada Pinkett Smith Says Chris Rock Once Asked Her Out On A Date Amid Will Smith Divorce Rumors

Jada Pinkett Smith has announced another shocking detail about her personal relationships. The actress shared that Chris Rock once asked her out on a date.

While speaking with People, Smith revealed that Rock heard rumors that her and Will Smith were getting a divorce and decided to initiate a romantic relationship.

“I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce,” Smith said. “And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

Jada Pinkett Smith also spoke about what occurred after Will Smith slapped Rock following a joke aimed at her during the 2022 Oscars. She said that Rock apologized to her personally after the slap.

“Chris came down to the end of the stage and tried to apologize to me,” she said. “He said, ‘I didn’t mean you any harm.’ I said, ‘I can’t talk about this now, Chris. This is some old s—.’ I thought this was [about] the Oscar 2016 and … their stuff that they had before I even came into the picture in the late ‘80s. I’ve got to leave that to Will and Chris to talk about, but they got their stuff for sure.”

Jada has also revealed in an interview with Today that she and Will have been separated since 2016.

She will be releasing her memoir “Worthy” on Oct. 17.

About Post Author