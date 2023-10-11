Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She’s Been Separated From Will Smith Since 2016

The union of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith continues to be one of Hollywood’s most intriguing sagas. One of the top power couples in entertainment since marrying in 1997, Will and Jada have made national headlines due to an “entanglement” in 2018 and Will slapping Chris Rock over a joke aimed at Jada during the 2022 Oscars.

Now with the release of a new memoir, Jada has dropped another bombshell that spark more discussions online.

Jada revealed that she and Will have been separated since 2016. During an interview with “Today,” Jada said the two separated, but have not divorced.

“By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she said.

They are still legally married, but not romantically involved, she said.

“Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership,” Jada shared. “In regards to, how do we present that to people? We hadn’t figured that out.”

Jada’s memoir “Worthy” will hit stands on Oct. 17.

