Atlanta Police Officer Fired After Church Deacon Dies During Arrest Altercation

Atlanta police officer Kiran Kimbrough has been fired after an investigation proved that he mishandled an arrest that eventually led to the death of church deacon Johnny Hollman.

In August, Kimbrough arrived on the scene of a minor accident where Hollman and another car was involved. When Kimbrough attempted to give a citation, Hollman asked for his supervisor.

However, Kimbrough would not oblige and attempted to arrest Hollman. The officer deployed his taser and Hollman died. An investigation proved that the officer did not follow proper protocol and should have called a supervisor.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum announced the firing of Kimbrough.

“Every single person and life in the City of Atlanta matters to me,” Schierbaum said in a news release. “Part of my job is to assess, evaluate and adjust how this police department is carrying out its sworn mission to serve and protect the citizens of this city. I understand the difficult and dangerous job that our officers do each and every day throughout the city. I do not arrive at these decisions lightly. Only after a diligent review of all of the facts, while ensuring the due process of our officers, do I arrive at my decision.”

Hollman’s family has also met with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to discuss the case.

And Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has ordered a review on the arrest and the Atlanta Police Department announced a new standards for traffic citations.

