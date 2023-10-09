Whats Open, Closed on Colombus Day in Atlanta

Columbus Day is a federal holiday celebrated on the second Monday of every October. And even though it’s a federal holiday many Americans are left wondering if they have to go to work on this day or if public schools are closed. The answer is a flat “no,” with the exception of a handful of private companies in some states and cities that opt instead to forego the Columbus Holiday to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day to acknowledge the mistreatment and enslavement of Indigenous people.

President Joe Biden proclaimed Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a national holiday in October 2021 alongside Columbus Day. Still, you may be curious, be curious to know if your local bank, post office, or fast food restaurant will be open. Federal offices, libraries, and DMVs are closed as it is a federal holiday.

All post offices will be closed this coming Monday, and there will be no regular mail delivery.

