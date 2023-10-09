Exclusive: Ari Fletcher, Lakeyah And Cast Of BET’s ‘The Impact: Atlanta’ Spill Tea On Season 2

The stars and cultural forces of the hit BET+ show, “The Impact: Atlanta,” hit the “purple” carpet for Season 2 of the reality series.

Starring a mix of social media personalities, celebrity hairstylists, and up-and-coming rappers, “The Impact: Atlanta” quickly emerged as a popular reality show displaying the daily lives of those most influential to the culture and the city.

The new season brings back Ari Fletcher, Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray, Dess Dior, and Lakeyah, while promoting Tuson Jewell to a series regular and adding Karlae to round out the cast. Jayda Cheaves, who was a star on the show’s first season, did not return to filming.

With the premiere taking place at the Battery’s Silverspot Cinema, the unveiling of this new season was complete with appearances by some of the show’s cast members, including Ari, Tuson, Karlae, and Lakeyah.

The new season introduces Karlae to the Impact crew, as the opening episode showcased old issues with the newest face, including a rift with Dess Dior over a budding friendship that faded to black.

While Lakeyah is anxious to push new music out after the success of her first drop, Ari is also dealing with pressure to move her and her son to Miami, where her boyfriend, rapper Moneybagg Yo, prefers to reside. As for Tuson and Tae, the duo are struggling to figure out their evolving work and friend dynamic as Tae spends more time in New York.

Atlanta Daily World was able to connect with the stars of the show, and what “impact” they hope the latest rollout of episodes will have on fans.

On what viewers should expect this season, Ari Fletcher expressed how she is remaining true to showcasing an “authentic” look at who she is.

“I’m very vulnerable, I’m really, really open,” shared the influencer. “I’m a boss ass bitch, and a super mom. So, I’m looking forward to all of that.”

As for her cast members, Ari ensured that everyone is getting “deep” into their personal struggles.

“Everybody just dug deep into their life, and will all be super relatable this season,” shared the 28-year-old.

Lakeyah, the “princess” of Atlanta-based label, Quality Control (QC), lets it be known that she holds that royal title everywhere she goes. However, the “Mind Yo Business” rapper gave props to co-star “Queen” Ari for how she consistently shows her real life on the show.

“Ari’s the queen, she’s so really good at this thing. I really salute her for this because I could never be as vulnerable as her.”

Lakeyah also shouted out the new kid on the block, Karlae, who started off the show making her claim as one not to be played with, which caused some awkward tension during the screening as some co-stars threw shade at the aspiring rapper within the first episode.

“I definitely think we’re going to have the same impact because our new cast member is bringing her one,” shared the artist about the newest addition. “She’s an OG, she’s been around for a minute, and she’s a good time.”

To tap in on all the drama, The Impact: Atlanta season 2 is now streaming on BET+, with new episodes released weekly.

