Man Shot By Wife Over Child Sex Abuse Allegations Gets Home Detention

Photo: Baltimore City Police

The retired police officer who was shot by his wife for allegedly sexually abusing children at her daycare has been released on home detention as he awaits his trial, according to CBS News.

On Tuesday (October 3), a judge ruled that 57-year-old James Weems Jr. remain held without bail under “Level 3 Home Detention” on 21 charges related to sexual abuse allegations from at least three victims at a daycare owned by his wife Shanteeri Weems. Reporters said 57-year-old Weems, who’s a former Baltimore City police officer and Marine veteran, worked as a bus driver at Lil Kidz Kastle in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Shanteeri Weems is serving a four-year jail sentence for shooting her husband in July 2022 upon learning about the accusations from several victims. She confronted her spouse at the Mandarin Hotel in Washington D.C., shot him twice, and barricaded herself in the hotel room with him, according to court documents.

Weeks before the shooting, authorities started investigating the bus driver after parents of a 10-year-old reported him to police. Their daughter alleges Weems showed her pornography on the bus and later molested her at the daycare’s playground, per charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Weems’ house on July 18, 2022. After collecting his cell phone and searching his browsing, they found evidence corroborating what the 10-year-old victim told them, the documents claim. Two more kids, a 7-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, told officials Weems allegedly touched them inappropriately, authorities allege.

In August 2022, a grand jury indicted on three counts each of sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree assault, third-degree sex offense, and fourth-degree sexual contact, plus one charge of displaying obscene material to a minor, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office. Weems’ trial is scheduled for May 6, 2024.

The news of Weems getting home detention enraged supporters of his wife, renewing calls for her release. In a March interview with WUSA 9, Shanteeri Weems said she’s remorseful for her actions, but not for her husband.

“I will apologize when he apologizes to those children,” she told reporters.

