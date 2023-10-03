Digital Daily

Laphonza Butler Tapped To Fill Dianne Feinstein’s Senate Seat

  • Black Information Network

Democratic strategist Laphonza Butler is set to make history in the U.S. Senate.

On Sunday (October 1), California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Butler will fill Dianne Feinstein’s seat, days after the senator died at the age of 90, per People.

The appointment will make Butler the first Black lesbian to serve in the U.S. Senate and the first LGBTQ person to represent California in the Senate.

Butler currently serves as the president of EMILY’s List, an American political action committee that “aims to help elect Democratic female candidates in favor of abortion rights to office,” according to its website. The Democratic strategist also previously led the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), California’s largest labor union.

“Laphonza has spent her entire career fighting for women and girls and has been a fierce advocate for working people,” Newsom wrote on X Sunday. “From her time as President of EMILY’s List to leading the state’s largest labor union, she has always stood up for what is right and has led with her heart and her values.”

“As we mourn the enormous loss of Sen. Feinstein, the very freedoms she fought for — reproductive freedom, equal protection, and safety from gun violence — have never been under greater assault,” Newsom continued. “I have no doubt [Butler] will carry the baton left by Senator Feinstein, continue to break glass ceilings, and fight for all Californians in Washington.”

Bulter is expected to be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, on Wednesday (October 4).

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web