Laphonza Butler Tapped To Fill Dianne Feinstein’s Senate Seat

Democratic strategist Laphonza Butler is set to make history in the U.S. Senate.

On Sunday (October 1), California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Butler will fill Dianne Feinstein’s seat, days after the senator died at the age of 90, per People.

The appointment will make Butler the first Black lesbian to serve in the U.S. Senate and the first LGBTQ person to represent California in the Senate.

Butler currently serves as the president of EMILY’s List, an American political action committee that “aims to help elect Democratic female candidates in favor of abortion rights to office,” according to its website. The Democratic strategist also previously led the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), California’s largest labor union.

“Laphonza has spent her entire career fighting for women and girls and has been a fierce advocate for working people,” Newsom wrote on X Sunday. “From her time as President of EMILY’s List to leading the state’s largest labor union, she has always stood up for what is right and has led with her heart and her values.”

“As we mourn the enormous loss of Sen. Feinstein, the very freedoms she fought for — reproductive freedom, equal protection, and safety from gun violence — have never been under greater assault,” Newsom continued. “I have no doubt [Butler] will carry the baton left by Senator Feinstein, continue to break glass ceilings, and fight for all Californians in Washington.”

I’m proud to announce California’s new United States Senator — Laphonza Butler. As we mourn the enormous loss of Sen. Feinstein, the very freedoms she fought for — reproductive freedom, equal protection, and safety from gun violence — have never been under greater assault.… pic.twitter.com/SOnbfVPmXj — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 2, 2023

Bulter is expected to be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, on Wednesday (October 4).