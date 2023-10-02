Beyoncé Headed To The Big Screen: The Renaissance Tour Film Will Hit Theaters In December

Beyoncé is coming to a theater near you. The queen will allow fans to relive her epic Renaissance Tour with a documentary film will be featured at AMC Theaters.

The film will highlight the performances and show behind-the-scene actions from the tour which kicked-off in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and wrapped with a finale on Oct. 1 in Kansas City.

During the two-and-half hour show, the Beyoncé implements elements of Afrofuturism and cowgirl swag to a theatrical show that has the feel of the world’s largest house party, paying homage to House music.

The tour also inspired cowgirl/cowboy fashion as concertgoers wore creative hats, silver costumes, and boots.

ADW was present at the Atlanta stop where she announced the city won the “mute” challenge.

Throughout the “Renaissance Tour,” when Beyoncé performed “Energy,” there’s a moment when the entire crowd should remain silent for about six seconds. Most cities have failed the test miserably, screaming and yelling during the moments when everyone should be silent. But on the night of Aug. 11, the Atlanta audience was more than prepared.

When Beyoncé sung the magic words, “Look around everybody on mute,” the entire stadium remained silent.

Once the moment passed, Beyoncé revealed the city of Atlanta to be the overall winners of the challenge by screaming, “Y’all won, y’all won, y’all won!”

There were also other viral moments during the tour such as Diana Ross surprising Beyoncé by singing “Happy Birthday” during her stop in Los Angeles.

The Renaissance Tour film is scheduled to hot theaters on Dec. 1.

