Why Donald Trump Decided Against Moving RICO Trial From Fulton County To Federal Court

Donald Trump will take his chances in Fulton County. On Sept. 28m the former U.S. President revealed that he will not seek to move his trial from Fulton County to federal court.

In the two-page notice written by Trump’s lawyer, it revealed that Trump believes he will get a fair trial in Fulton County stating that he had “well-founded confidence that this Honorable Court intends to fully and completely protect his constitutional right to a fair trial.”

Trump could have attempted to move the trial to the Northern District of Georgia that could have likely provided a more Republican-leaning jury pool. In Fulton County, %72.6 of residents voted Democrat in the 2020 election.

Three weeks ago, Trump’s co-defendant Mark Meadows failed in his bid to have his trial moved out of Fulton County.

Trump’s former chief of staff, failed in his bid to move his case to federal court.

The case, presented by Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis, centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

If convicted, Trump and his co-defendants could face decades in prison.

