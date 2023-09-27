Vice President Kamala Harris Speaks To HBCU Students At Atlanta University Center

Vice President Kamala Harris returned to Atlanta to speak with HBCU students who attend schools in the Atlanta University Center which include Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta, and Morris Brown.

Harris is visiting schools across the country for the “Fight For Freedom” tour. She previously visited Hampton University, North Carolina A&T University, and Reading Community College.

Held at the Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College, the event in Atlanta featured the spirit of true HBCU culture with selections from Morehouse’s House of Funk Marching Band. Selections included an ode to 1980s R&B with selections by Luther Vandros and New Edition.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, and Mayor Andre Dickens also spoke briefly before VP Harris.

Harris spoke on abortion rights, climate change, and gun violence. She encouraged the students to stand up for their rights and fight for democracy.

“You are not willing to sit passively by, you’re not waiting for others to take control of what needs to be solved. You have stepped up and decided you will be part of making it happen,” Harris told students.

She continued, “This is not a time to sit passively by while there is what I believe is a full-on intentional attack against hard-won, hard-fought freedoms.”

Harris will continue her tour in October with scheduled stops at University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, and Northern Arizona University.

