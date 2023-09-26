Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Says ‘African American Muhammed’ Praised her, Trump for Their Great Works

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the infamous extremist and highly controversial Republican congresswoman from Georgia is making the extraordinary claim again – this time she says on a recent flight a Black flight attendant allegedly calling himself “African American Muhammed that” made it a point to tell the controversial congresswoman how happy he is to have her in congress and representing Georgia’s constituents – including the Black ones.

Taylor Greene who has claimed on numerous occasions to be the victim of racial slurs, but is also given to play the race card when it suits her is made it that she has been the victim of racial slurs. has found herself at the center of ridicule on social media after making bizarre remarks online.

Still, that was not the part of Greene’s recap of her travel chronicle that drew attention. It was her alleged positive exchange with an airline worker.

“Friendly airline employee smiles and says, ‘tell President Trump that African American Muhammad says hello and is with him!’” Greene wrote.

At the airport today: Middle aged white woman with a black cloth mask on psychotically growls/screams unintelligible sounds at me as she walks by. Then, Friendly airline employee smiles and says, “tell President Trump that African American Muhammad says hello and is with him!” — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) September 24, 2023

X users immediately accused Greene of fabricating the story.

“I’ll take things that didn’t happen for $200, Alex!” wrote one X user.

“You made that second part up, didn’t you,” another user wrote.

“This reminds me of when little kids lie and it’s so obviously a lie but because their a kid they can’t tell,” an X user wrote.

Twitter or X users responed with a bevy of comments calling Taylor Green’s truthfulness into question.

One user write:

— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 25, 2023

While most of the responses to Greene’s X include accusations of her being dishonest, some other users called out Greene for the label she used to describe the employee.

About Post Author