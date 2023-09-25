Lizzo Wins Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award: Some Disagree

Lizzo picked up the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at this weekend’s Black Music Action Coalition gala. In a moving acceptance speech, the Grammy Award-winning pop star made a thinly veiled reference to her legal woes while accepting the coveted award alongside cast members from her reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Lizzo received the prestigious award only hours after she was hit with a second lawsuit for fat shaming and discrimination.

After watching a video montage of Lizzo’s previous humanitarian efforts involving her support for LGBTQ+ rights and Planned Parenthood, the singer made a speech.

“Black Music Action Coalition, y’all really are about that action,” she began. “Thank you so much for this, because I needed this right now. God’s timing is always on time! I didn’t write a speech because I don’t know what to say in times like these.”

