Usher To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show In Las Vegas

  • A.R. Shaw, Executive Editor

Atlanta native Usher will be the headliner of the Super Bowl. This year’s big game will take place in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. 

Presented by Apple Music and produced by Roc Nation, Usher will follow remarkable shows from Rhianna in Arizona earlier this year and Dr. Dre and Snoop in Los Angeles in 2022. 

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

