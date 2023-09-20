Global Leader Group and 7-Time Nominee & 2-Time Grammy Award Winner Tye Tribbett Announce Exciting Partnership

“We will ensure that Tye Tribbett’s message resonates with the widest audience possible & facilitating the expansion of Tye Tribbett Worldwide’s brand and business operations on a global scale.”— Elizabeth Oates

In a groundbreaking collaboration set to redefine the entertainment industry, the Global Leader Group is proud to announce its partnership with Tye Tribbett, the multi-talented artist. This dynamic partnership marks the union of two powerhouses in the world of entertainment and business, as Global Leader Group’s Cassius F. Butts and Elizabeth Oates join forces with Tye Tribbett and his wife, Shante, to elevate their business endeavors to unprecedented heights.

Global Leader Group, renowned for letting its experience become its clients’ expertise in advisory services and business development, has been chosen by Tye Tribbett to serve as its strategic business advisory team. Together, they aim to harness Tye’s immense talent and creativity to expand their business ventures across various initiatives, forging new partnerships and exploring innovative opportunities.

Tye Tribbett, is a household name in the entertainment industry, has not only captivated audiences worldwide with his soul-stirring music but he has also made significant strides in other areas of entertainment and social impact. In addition to his nationally syndicated radio show, Tye is currently working on a Children’s Book that addresses the sensitive issue of bullying with a focus on spreading awareness and promoting kindness and empathy. This book promises to be a powerful tool in the fight against bullying, offering valuable insights and strategies for children and their families.

He has also established a non-profit organization called “An-Tye Bullying,” dedicated to empowering young individuals to combat bullying effectively.

Cassius F. Butts, a seasoned corporate executive, Presidential Appointee, and business and growth development expert, brings his wealth of experience and expertise to this partnership. With a successful track record in elevating brands and artists to new heights of recognition and success, Cassius is excited to work closely with Tye Tribbett and his team. Cassius says, “I believe that this collaboration will not only amplify Tye’s impact in the music and entertainment industry but also allow them to explore new avenues of business growth and philanthropy.”

Elizabeth Oates, co-founder of Global Leader Group, shares Cassius’s enthusiasm for this partnership. She brings her strategic business acumen and a deep understanding of scaling businesses to the table, she says, “We will ensure that Tye Tribbett’s message and mission resonate with the widest audience possible and we are committed to facilitating the expansion of Tye Tribbett Worldwide’s brand and business operations on a global scale.”

Tye Tribbett expresses his excitement about the partnership: “I’ve always believed in the power of collaboration, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the Global Leader Group by my side. Together, we will create impactful initiatives that not only entertain but also inspire and uplift. Our shared vision for the future is boundless, and I look forward to the journey ahead.”

In a world where entertainment and social responsibility intersect, the partnership between the Global Leader Group and Tye Tribbett is set to make waves. With a focus on expanding Tye’s business relationships, addressing the critical issue of bullying through a Children’s Book, and nurturing An-Tye Bullying, this collaboration is poised to touch hearts and change lives.

About Global Leader Group: Global Leader Group is a professional, leadership development and management consultancy firm. We are committed to inspiring leaders to live and lead deliberately. A firm of authentic, relationship-lead practitioners, Global Leader Group services include practitioner consulting, leadership development, executive search, sales training, and organizational development, and strategic HR. Global Leader Group is also renowned for its passion for strategic business development and for elevating brands and individuals to new levels of recognition and success.

