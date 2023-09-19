Spelman and Morehouse Ranked Among Top U.S. Colleges and HBCUs

Spelman College continues to rank high among the best colleges in the nation, according to the 2024 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Report. The College ranked No. 39 on the list of Best National Liberal Arts institutions, up from No. 51 in 2023. For the 17th consecutive year, Spelman has earned the distinction of being the No. 1 Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the nation.

“Spelman’s recognition among the best colleges in the nation by U.S. News and World Report is a testament to the College’s continuing legacy of academic excellence, which is achieved through our award-winning and distinguished faculty, dedicated staff and high-achieving students,” said Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College. “These rankings underscore why our mission matters and are helpful to attract a diverse pool of students, top-tier faculty and staff, research opportunities and funding support, as well as inspiring pride among our college community and alumnae.”

Spelman was ranked No. 2 on the list of Top Performers in Social Mobility, an increase from No. 5 last year. Spelman, like all HBCU’s, remains a valuable part of changing the social trajectory of our nation by remaining an academic anchor and engine of economic mobility for Black families and communities. HBCUs make up just 3 percent of the nation’s colleges and universities, yet produce nearly 20 percent of all Black graduates, and boost their students into higher income categories and prominent leadership and business positions.

Similarly, Morehouse College moved up in the national rankings as well.

Morehouse College advanced 24 spots to No. 100 among Liberal Arts Colleges nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings. Maintaining its top five ranking among historically Black colleges and universities, the College has made a concerted effort to increase competitiveness among liberal arts colleges and other selective institutions through strategic investments in administrative leadership, academic programming and professional partnerships in industries such as business and entrepreneurship, finance, education, study abroad, and new student programs.

Additional national rankings for Morehouse College among National Liberal Arts Colleges include:

No. 20 in Best Undergraduate Teaching nationwide, improving three spots; No. 1 among HBCUs in Georgia that men can attend.

No. 20 in Top Performers on Social Mobility nationwide, improving nine spots; No. 1 among HBCUs men in Georgia can attend.

No. 6 business program in Georgia; No. 1 among HBCUs in Georgia.

U.S. News analysts and editors use a wide range of data sources to calculate more than 80 Best Colleges rankings with the intent of enabling students and their families to identify colleges that best meet their needs.

Spelman also received notable recognition in other recent rankings including:

The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Best U.S. Colleges list ranks Spelman at 179 and scores the College at 68.3 percent, placing Spelman in the top 45 percent of all 400 colleges surveyed.

2024 Best U.S. Colleges list ranks Spelman at 179 and scores the College at 68.3 percent, placing Spelman in the top 45 percent of all 400 colleges surveyed. Niche ranked Spelman No. 9 out of 22 Best Women’s Colleges in America; No. 84 out of 309 Best Liberal Arts Colleges in America; No. 79 out of 901 Best Colleges for English; and No. 85 out of 822 Best Colleges for Political Science, among others.

