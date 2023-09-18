Clark Atlanta University Flooding, Byron Allen’s $10 Billion Dollar Bid, Pinky Cole Named To Time 100: ADW Top News Stories Of The Week

Clark Atlanta University flooding, Byron Allen’s Billon Dollar Bid for ABC TV, and HBCU Tennis Championships In Atlanta headline this week’s top news stories on Atlanta Daily World.

Clark Atlanta University Dorm Rooms Impacted By Severe Flooding

Storms caused severe flooding in downtown Atlanta on the afternoon of Sept. 14. Several businesses, residents, and schools in near the were impacted by the rain.

Students at Clark Atlanta University campus posted videos of water that submerged inside of the hall ways at the dorm rooms which led to power outages. One video showed a student whose leg was trapped by a door.

On the streets near the campus, several cars were flooded as one image showed a man who sat on top of a vehicle that was surrounded by water. Read More

Byron Allen Makes $10 Billion Offer To Acquire ABC TV Network, FX

Byron Allen could become the new owner of ABC TV Network. Along with ABC, Allen reportedly put in a $10 billion offer to also acquire FX and National Geographic, according to Bloomberg.

Allen would likely work with private equity firms to finance the deal, the report says.

The media mogul has invested over $1.3 billion to acquire multiple media platforms including The Weather Channel.

Launched in 1993, Allen Media Group owns 36 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and 12 HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers. Read More

Judge Blasts Atlanta City Officials Over Misleading Cop City Opponents With Worthless Petition Process

A federal judge is admonishing City of Atlanta officials for their poor handling over the Stop Cop City petition submitted earlier this week to force a referendum and put the issue on the ballot for a vote. U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen said his hands are tied and he does not have the authority to rule on the petition of more than 100,000 signatures as he cannot interfere with a larger lawsuit filed over the Atlanta Public Safety Training facility in 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. On Monday, Sept. 11, organizers and activists opposed to the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility, submitted more than 110,000 petition signatures to City Hall to force a ballot referendum on the project better known as Cop City.

But their efforts appear to have been in vain as officials say the petitioners missed the deadline for submission. Read More

2023 HBCU National Tennis Championships Kick-Off In Atlanta

The 2023 HBCU National Tennis Championships kicked-off this week in metro Atlanta. Held at the South Fulton Tennis Center in the City of South Fulton, the tournament provides HBCU athletes with the opportunity to showcase their talent and compete for the HBCU National Championship.

The three-day tournament features 18 HBCUs. The HBCU tournament kicked-off with first-round singles matches that will determine which bracket players will fall into as the tournament continues. The brackets are divided into flights A, B, and C for singles. The matches are formatted into the best two out of three tiebreak sets, with the third set being a 10-point tiebreaker.

Between the singles match, ADW spoke with Carl Goodman, Founder and executive director of The HBCU National Tennis Championship. Read More

Atlanta’s Pinky Cole Named To 2023 TIME100 Next List

Pinky Cole to the 2023 TIME100 Next list. The restaurateur, community activist, and owner of the Slutty Vegan restaurant chain and Bar Vegan, has been included in the annual list curated by TIME Magazine as an expansion of the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world.

TIME100 Next highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more. The full list and related tributes appear in the September 25, 2023 issue, available on newsstands on Friday, Sept. 15th, and now at time.com/next.

Pinky Cole is a disruptor in the culinary industry, transforming America’s view of plant-based fast food and striving to make plant-based eating delicious, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone.

