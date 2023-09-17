Atlanta Falcons Rookie Bijan Robinson Named Week 2 NFLPA Community MVP 

Bijan Robinson has been named the Week 2 NFLPA Community MVP after he donated $25,000 and made a surprise visit to the Austin Junior Jags youth football and cheerleading program. He is just the third rookie to be selected for this honor.

“For some, youth football is just a hobby; for others, it saves lives!” Robinson said. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity to #BiABlessing.”

After being drafted by Atlanta earlier this year out of the University of Texas, Robinson kicked off the new football season by pouring back into the college town that helped mold him. Made up of four football teams and 17 cheerleaders, the Austin Junior Jags are part of an underserved community in Texas and feature kids ranging in age from 5 to 12 years old. Thanks to Robinson’s sizable donation, the program got new uniforms (with a Bijan Mustardson jersey patch on the sleeve) and was able to cover costs for practice and gameday field dues as well as its end-of-year banquet.

The Falcons running back also funded a season kickoff pizza party at Lyndon B. Johnson High School, where the kids received their uniforms, bags and T-shirts. Robinson joined the event virtually to speak with the players and cheerleaders about the importance of playing sports and how it can help shape their future.

The following week, Robinson surprised the kids and coaches at one of their games, joining them in the locker room for pre-game warm-ups while also inspiring the athletes with a motivational speech.

“Being involved in youth football is what helped me get to where I am today,” Robinson said. “So I wanted to take some of the burden off these young athletes and their families heading into this year’s season.”

The Austin Junior Jags aren’t the only program to benefit from Robinson’s charitable work. During his final football season at Texas, he partnered with The Den Foundation for the Den5for5 Campaign, where it donated $5 for every yard he rushed for on the field. In the end, Robinson matched Den’s $10,000 donation to Community First! Village, a shelter for formerly homeless residents, as part of its mission to end homelessness in the Austin community.

Additionally, Robinson decided to use the money earned from his NIL endorsement deals to donate 100 clear backpacks to Austin’s Harmony School of Excellence, which could not afford these items required by the state in light of recent school shootings.

Finally, Robinson teamed up with Tank Proof, a non-profit that provides free swim lessons to kids in underserved communities. As someone who nearly drowned as a child, the cause is important to Robinson, who wants to ensure that all kids feel safe and confident in the water.

In honor of Robinson being named this week’s Community MVP, the NFLPA is making a $10,000 contribution to his foundation or charity of choice. In turn, Robinson will take part in a virtual or in-person visit to a school or children’s hospital. Along with the other 2023-24 Community MVPs, he will also become eligible for this year’s Alan Page Community Award, which is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player.

