Jeezy Files For Divorce From TV Personality Jeannie Mae

Atlanta rapper Jeezy has filed for divorce from TV host Jeannie Mae.

According to a filing at Fulton County Superior Court, Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkings, is seeking joint custody of their child. The two have separated and have prenuptial agreements.

Jeezy and Mae, former TV host of the “The Real,” married in April 2021 during an intimate backyard ceremony at their home in Atlanta. In 2022, they welcomed a baby girl.

In May 2023, the two were spotted on a vacation in Vietnam as they celebrated their second anniversary.

Mae revealed that it took one year for her to plan the vacation.

“I actually took a year and a half to plan this trip. Jeezy had no idea where we were going until we boarded the actual plane!” she shared with People. “Our trip was very specific in that I wanted to try our hand at everything the locals do, from cooking, fishing, to even farming. All I gave my husband was a list of what to pack, and the rest of the trip fell into place perfectly.”

