Black Designers Show at New York Fashion Week With Bold Color and Fervor (VIDEO)

One of the hottest events of the year just wrapped on Wednesday, Sept. 14 with top fashion designers showing their latest collections on the runway at New York Fashion Week.

The Black in Fashion Council and the Fifteen Percent Pledge worked with New York Fashion Week organizers and the CFDA to ensure that Black individuals in the fashion and beauty industry are represented and get the opportunity to show their collections at the prestigious show.

The 2023 runway included more Black designers and Black-owned brands than in years past although with more than 25 percent of NYFW’s official schedule featured Black-owned brands and designers. Among those bringing their collection to the world stage included Azede Jean-Pierre, JEOFROI, Ellaé Lisqué, Madamette, TORLOWEI, Made By Ciriaco, Oak & Acorn, CISE, Sincerely Ria and Diotima floored audiences with their stunning and spectacular collections.

Atlanta produced designer Azede Jean-Pierre made major moves with her whimsical and quirky 2024 spring collection that gave a nod to Mother Nature with bold and vibrant tones and shapes.

Jean-Pierre originally from Haiti; attended SCAD Atlanta and started her line in Atlanta boasting a number of A-list fans including, Michelle Obama, Solange Knowles and Angie Harmon. Heavy hitters like SCAD Atlanta professors Kevin Knaus and Pat Trautman; Coca-Cola AVP Kimberly Paige; Style.com editor Emily Farra had front-row seats to see the exciting new collection.

