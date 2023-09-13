Atlanta’s Pinky Cole Named To 2023 TIME100 Next List

Pinky Cole to the 2023 TIME100 Next list. The restaurateur, community activist, and owner of the Slutty Vegan restaurant chain and Bar Vegan, has been included in the annual list curated by TIME Magazine as an expansion of the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world.

TIME100 Next highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more. The full list and related tributes appear in the September 25, 2023 issue, available on newsstands on Friday, Sept. 15th, and now at time.com/next.

Pinky Cole is a disruptor in the culinary industry, transforming America’s view of plant-based fast food and striving to make plant-based eating delicious, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone.

In addition to now being included on the TIME100 Next list, Pinky has been named to Restaurant Hospitality’s 2021 Power List, Forbes Next 1000, Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 100 Powerful Women in Business List, LA Wire Influential Women of 2020, PETA’s 2021 Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities List and Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 40 Under 40 List.

Pinky is releasing her second book called I Hope You Fail (October 10 release) with HarperCollins, that details how her failures have driven her successes.

About Post Author