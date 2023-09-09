Black Teen Says White Kid Called Him George Floyd During Attempted Drowning

Photo: Getty Images

A 14-year-old white teenager has been indicted by a grand jury on attempted murder and civil rights violations after he allegedly attempted to drown a Black child while calling him racial slurs.

The alleged, racially motivated attack unfolded on July 19 after a group of teens arranged on social media to meet up at Goose Pond in Chatham, Massachusetts, according to records obtained by Boston 25 News.

The alleged victim, identified as a Black teenager, told police that 14-year-old John Sheeran began “…threatening me, calling me racial slurs.”

Sheeran then “held on to my life jacket and pulled me underwater and back up about 4-5 times…While doing it water got into my mouth and nose and I could not breathe,” the victim said.

That’s when the victim said the suspect and another teen started “laughing and called me George Floyd.”

As Sheeran and another child attempted to pull the victim back underwater, other kids intervened, telling the suspect the stop.

The victim said he made it to shore, packed his belongings, and left.

Sheeran is being charged as a youthful offender, which means his case will be open to the public. He is expected back in court on September 13.