Why Fulton County Could Take Millions From Donald Trump After He Sold Merchandise Of His Mugshot

The day after former President Donald Trump was arrested at Fulton County Jail, he made, what some initially believed, a savvy move to capitalize from his trip to Rice Street.

Trump began to sell merchandise that featured his mugshot that included shirts, bumper stickers, posters, and beverage coolers. In one day, Trump raised $4.18 million, making it the highest single-day earning to his campaign. Overall, he has earned over $7.1 million.

However, he could be forced to hand over those funds to Fulton County.

According to Georgia law, “photographs taken by law enforcement during the booking process, the author of the mugshot photograph is the law enforcement agency.”

Fulton County owns the image of Trump’s website and has the right to recoup any funds that are earned from the copyright violation. If a lawsuit is filed, it would have to come from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Pat Labat could be motivated to go after the funds considering the issues faced at the Fulton County Jail.

Eight inmates have died at the facility in 2023 and it suffers from overcrowding, dilapidated conditions, and inmate violence.

Following multiple deaths, the sheriff’s office issued the statement, “It’s no secret that the dilapidated and rapidly eroding conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet the goal of providing a clean, well-maintained and healthy environment for all inmates and staff. That is precisely why Sheriff (Patrick) Labat continues to call building a new Fulton County Jail and Criminal Justice Complex which will provide an elite level of care, mental health services, security and cleanliness.”

