‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Erica Mena Fired Following Monkey Comment

Longtime Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena has been booted from the show after calling Spice, her Black co-star, a “monkey.”

On Saturday (September 2), Love & Hip Hop announced Mena’s departure on social media.

“The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season,” a statement from the show reads. “Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
During a recent episode of the show, a heated exchange broke out between Spice and Mena, who flipped a table. Spice suggested that Mena’s son didn’t love her before the longtime Love and Hip Hop star called her Black co-star a monkey.

The altercation sparked backlash on social media with many calling for Mena, who is Afro-Latina, to be fired.

Mena’s exit from the show comes after she was recently arrested at an Atlanta club for a brawl in which she allegedly attacked police officers.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

