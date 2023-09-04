‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Erica Mena Fired Following Monkey Comment

Longtime Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena has been booted from the show after calling Spice, her Black co-star, a “monkey.”
On Saturday (September 2), Love & Hip Hop announced Mena’s departure on social media.
“The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season,” a statement from the show reads. “Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”
During a recent episode of the show, a heated exchange broke out between Spice and Mena, who flipped a table. Spice suggested that Mena’s son didn’t love her before the longtime Love and Hip Hop star called her Black co-star a monkey.
The altercation sparked backlash on social media with many calling for Mena, who is Afro-Latina, to be fired.
Mena’s exit from the show comes after she was recently arrested at an Atlanta club for a brawl in which she allegedly attacked police officers.
