Jay-Z’s Team ROC Hires Lawyer For Black Man Wrongly Arrested At Applebee’s



Photo: Getty Images

Jay-Z and his social justice arm, Team Roc, are backing a Wisconsin man who was wrongly arrested and beaten by officers after being mistaken for a hit-and-run suspect.

According to TMZ, Team Roc retained attorney Alex Spiro to represent Jermelle English Jr., who is facing charges of disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing an officer despite his wrongful arrest at an Applebee’s restaurant.

Kenosha Police previously said they were responding to a hit-and-run crash when officers walked into an Applebee’s in search of the suspects. Police said witnesses of the crash described the suspects as two Black men and a woman carrying a child.

In a video that went viral, officers can be seen approaching a man, identified as English Jr., while he’s holding a baby. Offices attempted to pull the man’s crying baby from his arms before bringing him to the ground and repeatedly punching him, per the video.

Police later learned English Jr. wasn’t involved in the hit-and-run crash. The actual suspects were found hiding in the restrooms of Applebee’s.

Spiro was brought on in hopes of getting English Jr.’s charges dropped and to possibly sue the Kenosha Police Department, according to TMZ.

“The reckless arrest of Jermelle English Jr. and the careless endangerment of his infant child by the Kenosha Police Department is an absolute travesty … the Team ROC team is here to support Jermelle and his family through this traumatic experience, demand justice and hold the Kenosha police officers accountable,” Team ROC Managing Director Dania Diaz told the outlet.

Kenosha Police Department said they are still conducting an internal investigation into the incident.