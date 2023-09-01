‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Getting a Reboot to Avoid the Boot (Video)

Well it really hasn’t been that good since Nene Leakes left the show when fans tuned in record numbers to watch the real, real, housewife and the juciest peach of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Leakes was lauded by fans for her genuine grit and refreshing sense of humor that made her a natrual draw for reality show viewers.

Now cast members and fans are concerned that the once BRAVO reality show will go the way of the “Real Housewives of New York,” with the show being completely recast with a new set of overindulged, self-centered women. Granted RHOA which once led the “Housewives” franchise with 3 million weekly viewers during the NeNe Leakes days.

But it appears that fans have grown tired of the gratuitous infighting and constant catiness, and in Season 15 the show viewership has fallen to a paltry 657,000 viewers.

And while supporters of the cast of wily women wish Kenya Moore the best as she was recently rushed to an Atlanta area hospital for dizziness and respiratory issues, and Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph Pittman have decided to call it quits, reportedly having already filed for divorce, viewers are missing the Housewives of old and campaigning for a return of NeNe Leakes, Phaedra Parks and Porsah Williams.

Bravo recognized that one of its longest running franchises was getting stagnant and debuted a completely new cast this season on The Real Housewives of New York. The new cast and stories were well received, which means the resets won’t stop there.

According to Entertainment Tonight, amid fans’ displeasure with the most recent season, Bravo is reportedly looking to make “a major shakeup” to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Before the women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward,” a source told the outlet. “They hinted at a reboot like New York got, but it also could be moving forward with only a couple of the current stars.”

Let’s be honest, RHOA hasn’t been the same without NeNe Leakes. She was a huge key to its success and the show has been scrambling for three seasons to fill the void she left behind. Since she had storylines and interactions with the other Housewives, her shadow still looms large. At this point, a complete reboot seems like the only way to save the show.

If Real Housewives of Atlanta brings in new women to follow, perhaps the show should take the franchise in a different direction from its usual heightened drama and focus on a younger generation whose lives aren’t centered around superficial subjects. Imagine if the Atlanta Housewives were activists, lawyers, doctors, academics and artists? Women from all walks of life who are trying to make significant change in the world. Not only would that be a big jump for the series, it would introduce the franchise to new audiences. You can still have the table flipping drama in other cities, but let Atlanta be about Black women changing the world.

Keep in mind, these are all just rumors circulating around the internet and Bravo hasn’t actually confirmed anything. But it’s also possible that these stories came from someone inside the franchise, so the network and producers could gauge fan reaction to the idea of a new cast.

“It hasn’t really been good since Nene [Leakes] left,” commented a long-time fan.

It’s highly unlikely that Leakes will return though since she sued Bravo and called on fans to boycott the show on multiple occasions.

When the franchise was introduced at a downtown Atlanta lounge, we should have known that there would be constant issues with these peaches. The crowd waited for hours for four relatively unknowns to make an appearance.

Apparently these women’s delusion of grandeur has taken them too far and they have forgotten how fleeting fame can be, or that viewers just get bored with the basement behavior.

Apparently RHOA viewers and most Georgians are more interested in the state’s failing peach crop – 90 percent of which has been lost this year due to cold temperatures – than they are the demise of the these quasi peach damsels whose ability to captivate viewers has run its course. Looks like both may be frozen out until next season.

