Fox News Host Suggests Trump’s Mugshot Will Increase Black Voter Support

Fox News host Jesse Watters is facing backlash for suggesting that former President Donald Trump’s mugshot has made him more popular among Black Americans.

On Monday’s (August 28) episode of his show, Watters claimed that the Trump campaign received newfound support among the Black community following the former president’s arrest.

“The mugshot has breathed new life into the Trump campaign and broadened his appeal to Black Americans,” Watters said, noting that “Over the weekend, with the help of mugshot merchandise, the Trump campaign raked in over $7 million.”

“Today, my garbage man told me he’s buying mugshot T-shirts for everyone he knows this Christmas,” the Fox News host added.

Watters: The mugshot has breathed new life into the Trump campaign and broadened his appeal to Black Americans… Today my garbage man told me he’s buying mugshot tee shirts for everyone for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/r5QQ0Cn5Cx — Acyn (@Acyn) August 29, 2023

“The mugshot is up on the side of buildings in the inner city,” he said. “The 2016 phenomenon is happening all over again.”

Watters then suggested that Trump was forming a bond with Black Americans, who he said have been “forgotten” by Democrats.

The conservative host’s comments come after Trump’s campaign said they raised over $7.1 million since he was booked at an Atlanta jail last week. On Friday (August 25) alone, Trump reportedly raised $4.18 million in part due to mugshot merchandise sold by his campaign.

A number of social media users slammed Watters for suggesting the mugshot would increase Black voter support. Check out some reactions below.

“Black people love mugshots” is a HELL of a take 😳 https://t.co/dwC6P4DeUI — Randy Newtson (@Randy0723) August 29, 2023

“You don’t get it, the mugshot has made Black people love Trump now. Because they relate to being in prison, you know.” Do you not hear yourselves? — Brandon Bradford (@BrandonLBradfor) August 29, 2023

Let’s check the dial….Hoooooobaby, this one’s off the charts! pic.twitter.com/CYmxiLXyhC — SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) August 29, 2023

Oh @JesseBWatters If Trump’s Mug Shot “has breathed new life into his campaign,” You need to question what the hell it is you think he’s running for. And how nice to reduce all Black Americans to a cultural stereotype for your own purposes of Propaganda — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) August 29, 2023

A “mugshot” broadened his appeal to black Americans… pic.twitter.com/tK123kHJM8 — Hologram H (@HmJileswrites) August 29, 2023

Trump to his lawyers every time he gets indicted: pic.twitter.com/r1qgDN3zaa — thee nasty rougarou in the machine (@TheeRougarou) August 29, 2023

Couldn’t be his black doctor or neighbor? Had to be a garbage man. Subtle, Jessie, 🙄 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 29, 2023