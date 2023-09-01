National News

Fox News Host Suggests Trump’s Mugshot Will Increase Black Voter Support

Fox News host Jesse Watters is facing backlash for suggesting that former President Donald Trump’s mugshot has made him more popular among Black Americans.

On Monday’s (August 28) episode of his show, Watters claimed that the Trump campaign received newfound support among the Black community following the former president’s arrest.

“The mugshot has breathed new life into the Trump campaign and broadened his appeal to Black Americans,” Watters said, noting that “Over the weekend, with the help of mugshot merchandise, the Trump campaign raked in over $7 million.”

“Today, my garbage man told me he’s buying mugshot T-shirts for everyone he knows this Christmas,” the Fox News host added.

“The mugshot is up on the side of buildings in the inner city,” he said. “The 2016 phenomenon is happening all over again.”

Watters then suggested that Trump was forming a bond with Black Americans, who he said have been “forgotten” by Democrats.

The conservative host’s comments come after Trump’s campaign said they raised over $7.1 million since he was booked at an Atlanta jail last week. On Friday (August 25) alone, Trump reportedly raised $4.18 million in part due to mugshot merchandise sold by his campaign.

A number of social media users slammed Watters for suggesting the mugshot would increase Black voter support. Check out some reactions below.

