Bond Set For Ex-Black Voices For Trump Director In Georgia Election Case

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

A judge has set bond for the former Black Voices for Trump director who was jailed after he surrendered to authorities last week in the Georgia election interference case.

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, Judge Scott McAfee set a $100,000 bond for Harrison Floyd, one of the 18 co-defendants charged with former President Donald Trump in connection to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. McAfee broke down the bond as $40,000 for the racketeering charge Floyd is facing and $30,000 each for his charges of influencing witnesses and conspiring to commit solicitation of false statements and writings.

The bond comes after Floyd, the ex-leader of Black Voices for Trump, was the only defendant to be jailed after he surrendered on Thursday (August 24). His initial bond request was denied by Judge Emily Richardson over concerns that he was a potential flight risk, which Floyd denied.

Richardson also said she denied Floyd’s bond request due to a pending case in which he is accused of assaulting a federal officer earlier this year.

In the Georgia election interference case, Floyd was charged for his alleged involvement in a plot to pressure election worker Ruby Freeman to make false statements.

All other defendants in the case, including Trump, were released on bond last week after they were booked. They are expected to be arraigned on September 6.

