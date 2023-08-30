Atlanta University Center Gets the All Clear Following bomb Threat on Campus

The Atlanta University Center Consortium which includes Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse School of Medicine and Morehouse College reportedly experienced another bomb threat according to school faculty and local law officials. HBCU’s are increasingly becoming the target of domestic terrorism and have been received multiple threats of bombing and potential shootings.

On Monday The Atlanta University Center was cleared Monday after a bomb threat triggered a shelter-in-place order on campuses, following an alert from Spelman College staff, however, authorities found no threats.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, 57 historically Black colleges, universities and houses of worship were targeted by bomb threats in 2022 between Jan. 4 and Feb. 16, then between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1

On Saturday, Aug. 26 an HBCU campus security officer is being hailed as a hero after he potentially saved over 1,000 students from the 21-year-old white gunman who shot and killed three Black people at a nearby Dollar General in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Local authorities conducted a K-9 sweep in the area and found no imminent threats. An all clear has been issued,” Clark Atlanta University officials said in a statement. “CAU encourages all members of their community to stay alert, be vigilant and if you see something say something”

In response to bomb threats in the AUC in 2022, the Atlanta University Center Consortium joined representatives from Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Morris Brown College, Robert W. Woodruff Library and the Interdenominational Theological Center to receive emergency response training.

.“We needed to make sure that we secure all of our campuses and deal with the stress and the anxiety that these kinds of things raise in our communities,” AUCC Executive Director Michael Hodge said of the training. “These things are historical in Black communities, and it’s important we deal with them head-on.”