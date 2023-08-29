Why Harrison Floyd, Black Voices For Trump Director, Remains In Fulton County Jail

The former director of Black Voices For Trump is the only person out of 19 defendants in the Georgia election probe to remain in the Fulton County Jail. Harrison Floyd turned himself in on last Thursday, one day before the deadline set by Fani Willis for all defendants to be booked into the jail.

But while Donald Trump and the other defendants were allowed to post bail within hours of being arrested, Floyd was held at the notorious jail and has remained there for five days.

Floyd is facing five felony counts for allegedly harassing election worker Ruby Freeman. Floyd and his co-defendants Trevian Kutti and Stephen Lee allegedly pressured Freeman to admit to voter fraud or risk being incarcerated. He’s named in the conspiracy to aid Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

On Friday, Floyd appeared before Judge Emily Richardson who denied him bond, citing an arrest in Maryland where Floyd allegedly assaulted an FBI agent who attempted to serve him a grand jury subpoena in Trump’s federal case for election interference in Washington, D.C. Richard also said that Floyd is a flight risk.

During the court hearing, Floyd responded by saying he voluntarily turned himself in before Trump.

Floyd also didn’t initially have an attorney when he turned himself in and claimed that he could not afford the fees to cover one. The other defendants were able to have their lawyers negotiate a bond agreement with Willis’ office before being booked in jail. Floyd reportedly could not afford to have that luxury of negotiating a release.

On Monday, Judge Scott McAfee appointed a public defender for Floyd. If the court discovers that he has the means, he can be forced to reimburse Fulton County for the services.

