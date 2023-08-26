Twitter Reacts To Trump Claiming He’s 6’3 and 215 LBS In Booking Sheet

Photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Donald Trump’s recent booking at the Fulton County Jail has the Internet talking.

On Thursday (August 24), the former President surrendered to be booked on charges brought against him for his alleged role in schemes to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. Shortly after Trump’s mug shot hit the web, Americans turned their sights to 45’s booking sheet, where Trump’s hair is described as “Blond or Strawberry,” his height is listed as 6-foot-3, and his weight is listed as 215 pounds.

In response to the booking sheet’s release, film Director Rob Reiner tweeted, “215 pounds. No f**king way!” While another Twitter user wrote, “That man ain’t been 215lbs since he was 8 years old.”

Trump is accused of being the head of a “criminal enterprise” that was part of a broad conspiracy to overturn his electoral defeat in the state. He faces 91 charges across four separate criminal cases.

While Trump is the first President to ever pose for a mug shot, his recent booking in Atlanta is the fourth time he’s faced criminal charges in six months.

