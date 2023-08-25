Trump In and Out of Fulton County Jail Notorious for Violence Against Inmates

Wealth has it’s privilege and Donald Trump is a primary beneficiary of both wealth and political clout. Trump was able to get processed and released in less than an hour from Atlanta’s Fulton County Rice Street jail and emerge relatively unscathed from the ordeal.

That is not the case for most citizens booked at the detention facility, aka Rice Street or “The Dungeon.”

Individuals who have been placed under arrest and transported to Rice Street must complete a five-step process that includes: property Intake, medical screening, fingerprinting, photographing, and a nationwide warrants check. The intake process typically ranges from 12 to 72 hours, the legal limit for being held after bond has been posted.

The travesty of the Fulton County jail housing conditions is compounded by unchecked violence.

Assaults on inmates at the Fulton County jail are not uncommon, and the relatively recent discovery of a “pay for play” scheme has inmates and officers on high alert for inmates being extorted for money.

In a recent incident of “pay to protect” in Fulton County jail, an 18-year-old inmate placed a desperate call to his uncle and asked him to put $25 on another inmate’s commissary account, pleading that if he didn’t he might be stabbed.

He had in fact already been stabbed twice during the two months he’s been in the Fulton County jail.

During the call the offending inmate harassing the teenager took the phone and instructed the uncle, to make sure the Cash App payment had been sent, issuing thinly veiled threats regarding what might happen to the teen and the uncle.

In addition jail conditions at the facility, commonly known as “the dungeon” have been described as “deplorable,” “medieval” and unfit for habitation.

“My nephew was 17 when arrested several weeks ago on misdemeanor charges here in Atlanta, GA. He has since turned eighteen while incarcerated and has been stabbed on two separate occasions at Fulton County Jail on Rice Street here in Atlanta, GA, as he awaits court,” the teen inmates uncle wrote to jail officials.

“I have called the jail multiple times to bring matters of stabbings from other inmates and unfair treatment by correctional officers to their attention. Unfortunately, nothing has been done. Nor does anyone seem to care. I have even visited the jail on more than one occasion to voice concerns … and attempted to share my dire concerns about inmates’ safety.

At this point, [he] is being extorted for money while incarcerated by the Crips at the Fulton County jail. My nephew is calling me, begging and pleading for me to cash app money to an unfamiliar number in lieu of his life. After doing so once, the extortion continues. I have recorded a call with my nephew and the assailant took the phone from my nephew. (See Attached). #TakeAListen

I fear for my nephew’s life and mine at this point for bringing this matter to light. He deserves fair treatment and safety while an inmate at Fulton County jail.”

On June 28, 2023 the ACLU of Georgia filed an open records request to obtain maintenance records for the Fulton County Jail amid continuing concerns about the health and well-being of people being housed at the facility.

The horror stories emanating from detainees and visitors to the Rice Street facility continue to surface following the highly publicized death of an inmate, LaShawn Thompson, who was apparently eaten alive by bed bugs.

The records request was part of ongoing efforts by the ACLU of Georgia and other organizations to improve conditions at the jail and reduce the number of people in detention.

A number of local officials have repeatedly called for an investigation into the jails conditions and several have recommended closing the facility altogether due to inhumane treatment of inmates housed there, many of who have not been convicted of any crime.

Last week, a coalition of civic groups and advocacy organizations sent a letter to Fulton County executives, Atlanta officials, Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat, and chief judges about the jail’s horrid conditions. Advocates said no argument can be made toward locking up the mentally ill, those with no access to legal counsel, and others due to excessive backlogs – it’s fundamentally wrong and a violation of the constitutional rights of these citizens.

The letter reiterated the group’s opposition to Sheriff Labatt’s request for an additional $27 million dollars to keep the jail running without any accountability for addressing the systemic issues.

To date, the advocacy organizations have not received a response to the demands included in the letter.

