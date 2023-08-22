Sha’Carri Richardson Officially Becomes Fastest Woman in the World with This Win

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson wins world 100-meter title

Sha’Carri Richardson, the flamboyant and sometimes volatile 100-meter track star is back in the news and causing her detractors to take note and in many cases eat crow for the litany of negative comments since she has been declared the fastest woman in the world.

On Monday, Richardson ran a 10.65 to win her first ever world title in the women’s 100 meters. Her time set a championship record, breaking the mark held by Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .02 seconds. To make the win even sweeter she beat out three Jamaican who have dominated the race for the past several years and have taken shots at Richardson for her braggadocious behavior.

Richardson was disqualified from competing in the Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for marijuana. The ensuing 30 day suspension prevented her from competing in the Olympics. In addition the her less than sportsman like response to the disqualification, and her often heated relations with her Jamaican nemesis team also caused the runner to fall into disfavor with track and field fans around the world.

Now the 23-year-old can legitimately claim her bragging rights as she defeated the favored Jamaican runners Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson for the win

“This journey for me, from since I first came on the professional level [in 2019] to now is just knowing that no matter what happens, you never lose sight of yourself,” Richardson said, according to NBC Sports. “Never lose sight of your faith. Always remember why you started.”

