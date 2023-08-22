Jeezy, Ella Mai, Keith Sweat, Juvenile Headline 2023 Funk Fest In Atlanta

The eagerly awaited return of Atlanta Funk Fest set the stage for an incredible weekend filled with soulful melodies and heartwarming moments. The event, held on Friday, August 18th and Saturday, August 19th at the Wolf Creek Amphitheatre, showcased a lineup of iconic artists that left attendees dancing, singing, and celebrating the power of live music.

The event was not only about music; it was a celebration of culture, unity, and the shared love for soulful rhythms. Funk Fest has consistently embraced its role in bringing people together through music, and this gathering was no exception. Attendees reveled in the soul-stirring performances, creating cherished memories that will resonate for years to come.

The weekend’s highlights were enriched by touching gestures of support and solidarity. Jazmine Sullivan, who had to cancel her performance due to grieving for the loss of her mother, received an outpouring of love and understanding from fans and fellow artists alike. Marsha Ambrosius was seamlessly added to the lineup, contributing her own unique energy to the event. Ella Mai, addressing the Funk Fest crowd, asked for a heartfelt show of support for Jazmine Sullivan, sending her love and prayers to the grieving artist.

On Saturday, Jeezy, Keith Sweat, Carl Thomas, Juvenile, and Tela delivered dynamic performances that had the crowd on their feet. Friday’s lineup featured powerhouse female artists Sunshine Anderson, KeKe Wyatt, Marsha Ambrosius, and Ella Mai, collectively leaving an indelible mark on the Funk Fest stage.

In addition to the captivating performances, the Funk Fest Backstage Lounge played host to a mix of celebrities and influencers, including Kandi Burruss, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, Ming Lee, Raz-B, Jagged Edge members Brandon and Brian Casey, Nivea and many more. The Funk Fest Backstage Lounge experience was provided in part by Blvck Spades, Naud Spirits by Jeezy and Pierre Naud, Buffalo Wild Wings, and more.

The legacy of Funk Fest extends beyond the music and the event continues to thrive under the leadership of Leo Bennett, the visionary founder of Variety Entertainment, an innovative entertainment company with a profound mission to craft culturally impactful live music experiences that bring people together. Bennett, a Florida A&M University Pharmacy Alumni, journey with Funk Fest began in 1994 in Mobile, AL. With a deep appreciation for rhythm-driven musical acts and a desire to provide a platform for black and brown communities to unapologetically celebrate their culture, he launched the first Funk Fest. Over the years, his commitment to this mission has elevated the concert series to the most extensive and longest-running R&B concert tour in the United States.

Variety Entertainment’s impact goes beyond the stage, extending to the communities it touches. Funk Fest Tour not only creates economic opportunities in its tour cities but also emphasizes giving back to various charities. This marriage of entertainment and social responsibility underscores the company’s dedication to creating meaningful change through music.

Through Bennett’s dedication, Funk Fest has evolved into the longest-running R&B concert tour in the United States, showcasing musical heavyweights such as Outkast, BabyFace, Jodeci, New Edition, Salt-n-Pepa, 8 Ball & MJG, Cameo, Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige, Charlie Wilson, Eryka Badu, Rick Ross and a host of others.

As the sun set over the Wolf Creek Amphitheatre, the moments shared at Atlanta Funk Fest 2023 remained etched in the hearts of attendees. The event’s ability to unite audiences in celebration of culture and music underscores its enduring significance in the world of live entertainment.

