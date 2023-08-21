Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame Celebrates the Kick Off of the College Football Season with Football Fest and Free Day

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame Celebrates the Kick Off of the College Football Season with Football Fest & Free Day

Admission is Free for Visitors of the College Football Hall of Fame on Sat., Aug. 26

Get ready to experience the ultimate kick off to College Football, as the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is once again hosting its highly anticipated Football Fest presented by The Peach Bowl. On Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Marietta Street, directly in front of the Hall of Fame, will be the center of an unforgettable day of fun and excitement.

Thanks to the support of Chick-fil-A and Coca-ColaÒ, everyone can get in on the festivities, as admission to this incredible event is entirely free for all visitors. While tickets are not mandatory, guests do have the option to reserve their spot at cfbhall.com/tickets, and by doing so, gain access to the ‘Fast Pass’ line, ensuring minimal wait times for entry to the event.

Featuring a star-studded lineup of live DJs, including DJ Jay Envy, official DJ for the Atlanta Falcons, and DJ Euphoria and DJ Danny M, who rock The Home Depot Backyard prior to Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United events, and led by the always energetic MC Carlos Morales, the atmosphere is sure to be electric throughout the day.

“We are thrilled to once again kick off the college football season with this spectacular event,” said Kimberly Beaudin, CEO of the College Football Hall of Fame. “This is a wonderful opportunity for fans of all ages to come together and join the excitement and buzz surrounding the start of a new season and showcase why Atlanta is the capital of college football.”

Attendees can look forward to a wide variety of attractions and activities, making it a great experience for both families and general fans of college football. The Football Fest will feature inflatables, interactive booths and games, while the chance of prize giveaways will keep the excitement levels at a premium. Adding to the festivities, guest appearances will be made by local team mascots, cheerleaders, and even marching bands, as well as ESPN’s College GameDay Bus sponsored by The Home Depot, which will be prominently parked at the event for a unique photo opportunity.

Existing College Football Hall of Fame members will be granted access to the exclusive Members Lounge, which will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., while Football Fest visitors will

have the opportunity to purchase memberships during the event and join the prestigious group of college football fanatics.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to consider utilizing Atlanta’s public transportation system, MARTA, in an effort to alleviate congestion around the Football Fest event.

