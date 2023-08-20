14-Year-Old Black Girl Earns 3rd College Degree As A High School Freshman

Photo: Getty Images

A 14-year-old girl earned her third college degree before finishing her first year of high school.

According to Black Enterprise, Anita Bennett, 14, made history when she graduated summa cum laude and received her associate of science from Cuyahoga Community College.

As a freshman at Ohio Connections Academy, Bennett has already earned an associate of arts and an associate of technical studies in child care, administration, and management. The 14-year-old was able to graduate with three degrees through Ohio’s dual enrollment program College Credit Plus (CCP), which allows her to take high school and college courses at the same time.

Bennett said she plans to complete a bachelor’s degree before she graduates high school.

“When you don’t know about college, that kind of stuff, it can seem really, really hard, and it could seem impossible at times. But just knowing that if you put your mind to it, you can do it and that the sky’s the limit and you create your own boundaries,” she said.

The 14-year-old said her mom inspired her to work hard and push herself to achieve her goals.

“Seeing my mother and how hard she worked and how she got her business running and how successful it was really inspired me to go to that field as well. And I’ve always had a passion and a love for children, so I knew I wanted to do something like that with my life,” Bennett said. “So seeing her already have a successful business, it only makes sense to me to take over that when I get older since I wanted to work in the childcare industry as well.”