Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Speaks Out Following Break-Up Reports

Darius Jackson is seemingly addressing reports of his break-up with Keke Palmer.

On Friday (August 18), Jackson spoke out for the first time since news surfaced that he had “moved on” from Palmer.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me,” Jackson, who shares six-month-old son Leo with Palmer, wrote on Twitter. “So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false.”

Jackson’s comments come after he and Palmer reportedly called it quits. “He’s moved on,” a source told People of Jackson earlier this week.

The couple’s relationship was thrust into the spotlight last month after Jackson took to Twitter to criticize the outfit Palmer wore to an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

“It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” Jackson tweeted in response to a video of Usher serenading her.

Jackson received widespread backlash for his comment but still doubled down on his sentiment in a follow-up tweet.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case,” he wrote.

Palmer revealed earlier this week that she would be starring in Usher’s new music video for his song “Boyfriend” in the fallout of the controversy stemming from his concert. The full music video featuring Palmer and Usher premiered on Wednesday (August 16), with the singer lyricizing “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me/Oh that’s cool.”

Meanwhile, a source said Jackson is focused on his acting career and wants to leave the drama in the past. The source added that Jackson believes “you don’t have to be in the same household to be good parents,” when it comes to co-parenting the pair’s son.