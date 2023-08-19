GOAT Releases Statements on Fulton County Indictments for the 2020 Georgia Election

Georgia Organizers for Active Transformation (GOAT) Release Statements on the Fulton County Indictments Related to Overthrowing the 2020 Georgia Election

Atlanta, GA – A coalition of organization leaders and advocates known as “Georgia Organizers for Active Transformation” (GOAT) released statements in response to the indictment of Trump and 18 others for attempting to overthrow the 2020 Georgia election.

The Fulton County grand jury returned a 97-page, 41-count indictment that will prove to be a historic case as it unfolds. Our coalition will keep a close eye on how this case progresses and what it means for Georgians as we collectively work to ensure every eligible voter is able to cast their vote and have it properly counted.

Coalition Statements:

Statement from New Georgia Project Action Fund

“Yesterday’s indictment in Georgia serves as a powerful reminder that no individual, regardless of their status, is above the rule of law. Any attempt to undermine the integrity of our elections is antithetical to the democratic values that form the bedrock of our nation. This indictment proves that former President Trump and his allies will stop at nothing to retain and regain power. Trump clearly has no problem lying to the American people, coercing sitting elected officials, and ruining the lives of innocent Georgians just trying to do their jobs. And this is the GOP’s leading presidential candidate. How many indictments will it take before the GOP realizes it’s time to clean house and get rid of this shameful disgrace to our country? Maybe get some resolve; I hear it’s good for removing stains.”

CEO, Kendra Cotton

Fair Fight

“Donald Trump led a criminal conspiracy to rob Georgia voters of their voice in our democracy. Now, he’ll have to answer for it in court. Trump’s efforts to quite literally steal votes from his opponent unleashed an unprecedented era of election denial, anti-voter laws, and attacks on our democracy – all in service of delusional attempts to hold onto power by any means necessary. The American people deserve better from their leaders, and Donald Trump must face accountability for his actions.”

Fair Fight Executive Director Cianti Stewart-Reid

CASA in Action

“One of the most beautiful things of the United States is its democracy, and Donald Trump tried to tear that down, silencing Georgia voters of their voice at the ballot box. Never before has this country seen such a flagrant attack on the electoral process, which has withstood the test of time for hundreds of years. His day in court gives the United States the opportunity to right the wrongs he has led: lying, coercing, manipulating, and mobilizing for violence all to keep his seat in the White House. Fulton County suffered because of Donald Trump’s organized ring to overthrow the election, but now we can stand tall as voters seek justice for these crimes.”

Georgia Director Luis Zaldivar

